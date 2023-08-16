Human Investing LLC Buys 501 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Human Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.0% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,847,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,359,000 after purchasing an additional 460,388 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,673,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,501,000 after purchasing an additional 617,344 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,945,000 after buying an additional 374,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,178,000 after acquiring an additional 517,777 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $220.16. 1,156,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,938,884. The stock has a market cap of $310.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.72. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

