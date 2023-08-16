Human Investing LLC Acquires New Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Booking by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,660,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 50,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,276,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,086.80.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,203.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,384. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,833.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,661.47. The company has a market capitalization of $114.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $19.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 142.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,641.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,970 shares of company stock worth $11,548,227 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

