High Ground Investment Management LLP Sells 30,000 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

High Ground Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for about 9.9% of High Ground Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. High Ground Investment Management LLP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,422,440,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,100 shares of company stock worth $30,399,981. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.08. 887,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,614,553. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.23. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $163.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.55.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

