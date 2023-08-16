Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Shares Purchased by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,510 shares during the period. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI makes up about 1.1% of Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 337.5% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,123,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,183 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 5,633.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 697,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 685,305 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,800,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,221,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,015,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCVI remained flat at $10.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,190. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

