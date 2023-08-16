Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) Trading 20.3% Higher

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 20.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.26. 450,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 386,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

The company has a market cap of $18.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.43.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation.

