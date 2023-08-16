Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,100 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 203,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Healios K.K. Price Performance
Healios K.K. stock remained flat at 14.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of 14.55. Healios K.K. has a one year low of 14.55 and a one year high of 14.65.
Healios K.K. Company Profile
