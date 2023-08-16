Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,100 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 203,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Healios K.K. stock remained flat at 14.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of 14.55. Healios K.K. has a one year low of 14.55 and a one year high of 14.65.

Healios K.K. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of cell therapy and regenerative medicine products in Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company is also developing cellular and tissue-based products comprising HLCR011 and HLCR012 that are iPSC regenerative medicines for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration; HLCL041, an iPSC regenerative medicine for the treatment of metabolic liver disease; and HLCM051, a regenerative medicine for treatment of ischemic stroke and acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as HLCN061 for treating solid tumors.

