Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 968,300 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on HVT. StockNews.com began coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HVT
Insider Activity at Haverty Furniture Companies
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Quarry LP boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 108.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 74.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.
Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of HVT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.36. 73,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,607. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $546.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.43.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.09). Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $206.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.
Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.
Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.
Read More
