Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 968,300 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HVT. StockNews.com began coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity at Haverty Furniture Companies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $135,552.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,519 shares in the company, valued at $92,479.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Quarry LP boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 108.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 74.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HVT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.36. 73,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,607. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $546.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.09). Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $206.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

