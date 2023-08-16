H Eugene Lockhart Sells 2,100 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $208,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,281,567.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

HURN traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,572. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.05 and a 52-week high of $104.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $346.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after acquiring an additional 589,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 351.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after acquiring an additional 535,936 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1,758.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,789,000 after acquiring an additional 376,523 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $13,300,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $9,075,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

