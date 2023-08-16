Grove Bank & Trust Sells 1,765 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.3 %

SCHW opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

