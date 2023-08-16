Grin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $461,174.98 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last week, Grin has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market cap of $3.07 million and $461,174.98 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,186.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.26 or 0.00271577 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.30 or 0.00789036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00013512 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.86 or 0.00530580 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00057242 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00118366 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

