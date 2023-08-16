Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI) Short Interest Update

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gravitas Education

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gravitas Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 191,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 13.65% of Gravitas Education at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

Gravitas Education Price Performance

Gravitas Education stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198 shares, compared to its average volume of 453. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20. Gravitas Education has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $29.99.

About Gravitas Education

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc provides early childhood education services in the People's Republic of China. It operates play-and-learn centers that offer services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

