Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones Sells 6,104 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $379,058.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,202,712.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Thursday, August 10th, Mark Evan Jones sold 1,300 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $84,838.00.

On Friday, August 4th, Mark Evan Jones sold 24,197 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $1,603,777.16.

On Monday, August 7th, Mark Evan Jones sold 12,192 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $807,110.40.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 0.2 %

Goosehead Insurance stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.69. 101,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,832. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.53. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $76.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 240.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $69.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.08 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 2.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $60.54 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.