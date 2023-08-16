Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.90. 1,199,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,636. Gentex has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $34.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 30.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GNTX

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $147,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,841.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $147,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190,797 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Gentex by 10.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 40.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

(Get Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.