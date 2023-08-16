Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Short Interest Down 17.5% in July

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Genetron Price Performance

Shares of GTH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. 26,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,754. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. Genetron has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $82.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTH. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Genetron during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Genetron during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genetron by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 67,713 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genetron in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genetron by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 29,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology platform company, focuses on cancer management by utilizing technologies in molecular biology and data science in the People's Republic of China. It offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services.

