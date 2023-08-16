GDS Wealth Management Has $805,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Human Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 81,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Finally, King Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. King Wealth now owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.83. 464,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.03.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

