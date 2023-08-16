GDS Wealth Management Has $585,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

GDS Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 20.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 83 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 14.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.6% during the first quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $760.13. 63,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,401. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $780.95 and its 200 day moving average is $736.56. The firm has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $821.63.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Equinix

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.32%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total transaction of $5,732,493.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,888,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total transaction of $5,732,493.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,888,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,639 shares of company stock worth $11,147,242. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $870.00 to $815.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.19.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

