GDS Wealth Management Decreases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

GDS Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Eaton by 13.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 21,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $2,425,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Eaton by 8.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,244,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,879,000 after acquiring an additional 264,644 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 369.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 362,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,086,000 after buying an additional 38,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.11. The stock had a trading volume of 393,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,637. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.47 and its 200-day moving average is $181.25. The company has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $129.85 and a 52 week high of $225.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.08.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,831 shares of company stock worth $24,880,911 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

