GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW) Short Interest Down 12.0% in July

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of GCM Grosvenor stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.34. 824,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,005. GCM Grosvenor has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 349,000 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 490.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 290,043 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000.

About GCM Grosvenor

gcm grosvenor is a global alternative asset management firm with approximately $50 billion in assets under management in hedge fund strategies, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and multi-asset class solutions. it is one of the largest, most diversified independent alternative asset management firms worldwide.

