Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Trading Down 0.7%

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.75. 5,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 312% from the average session volume of 1,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile
Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.
