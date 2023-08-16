G6 Materials (CVE:GGG) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.25

G6 Materials Corp. (CVE:GGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 3570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
G6 Materials Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 6.90.
G6 Materials Company Profile
G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.
