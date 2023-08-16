FY2023 EPS Estimates for Payfare Inc. Lowered by B. Riley (TSE:PAY)

Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Payfare in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Payfare’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Payfare’s FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Payfare alerts:

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Payfare from C$16.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Payfare Stock Down 0.8 %

PAY opened at C$6.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.03. The company has a market cap of C$309.92 million, a PE ratio of 216.67 and a beta of 1.53. Payfare has a 1 year low of C$3.77 and a 1 year high of C$7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Payfare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payout and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets; Paid Portal by Payfare, a payout solution for gig workforces; and Paid App by Payfare, a digital banking app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Payfare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payfare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.