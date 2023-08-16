FY2023 EPS Estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of GDI opened at C$43.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$628.23 million, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.38. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12-month low of C$39.97 and a 12-month high of C$51.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.17.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

