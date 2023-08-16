FY2023 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.72 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.40. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2024 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$175.00 to C$174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$204.00 to C$222.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$233.00 to C$232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$223.00 to C$217.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$201.70 to C$197.10 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

TSE FNV opened at C$185.66 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$151.08 and a 1-year high of C$217.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$189.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$193.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 28.75 and a quick ratio of 23.26.

Franco-Nevada Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

