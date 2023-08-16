FY2023 EPS Estimates for Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.96) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.13). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABOS. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $292.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of -1.24.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,161,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,997.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,043,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,084,637.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

