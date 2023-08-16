FY2023 Earnings Forecast for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Issued By Zacks Research

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $7.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.64. The consensus estimate for West Pharmaceutical Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.83 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens boosted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.00.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $402.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $374.15 and its 200 day moving average is $347.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.10. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $408.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $5,546,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,275 shares of company stock valued at $20,859,943 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

