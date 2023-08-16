FY2023 Earnings Estimate for SunOpta Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of SunOpta in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for SunOpta’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). SunOpta had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $207.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of SunOpta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut SunOpta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

SunOpta Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $4.55 on Monday. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $537.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27.

Institutional Trading of SunOpta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,748,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,835,000 after acquiring an additional 437,740 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in SunOpta by 10,771.3% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 5,673,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621,425 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,802,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,979,000 after purchasing an additional 118,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 24.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,578,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,258,000 after purchasing an additional 890,776 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 362.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,315,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,422,000 after buying an additional 3,383,212 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at SunOpta

In related news, CEO Joseph Ennen bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,887,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,683,334.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

