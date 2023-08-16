FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Issued By HC Wainwright

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Draganfly in a report issued on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.42). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Draganfly’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Draganfly’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.
Draganfly Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DPRO opened at $0.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. Draganfly has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47.
About Draganfly
Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services.
