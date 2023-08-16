FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Issued By HC Wainwright

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Draganfly in a report issued on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.42). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Draganfly’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Draganfly’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

NASDAQ:DPRO opened at $0.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. Draganfly has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPRO. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Draganfly by 2,128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 70,245 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its position in Draganfly by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Draganfly by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Draganfly by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20,745 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Draganfly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services.

