Fusion Capital LLC Buys 341 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 136,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after buying an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 34,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,284,990 shares. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.97. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

