FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) Declares Dividend of $0.00

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0033 per share on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.
FullNet Communications Trading Down 13.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FULO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,269. FullNet Communications has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33.
About FullNet Communications
