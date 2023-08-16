FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) Declares Dividend of $0.00

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0033 per share on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

FullNet Communications Trading Down 13.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FULO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,269. FullNet Communications has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33.

Get FullNet Communications alerts:

About FullNet Communications

(Get Free Report)

See Also

FullNet Communications, Inc engages in the provision of integrated communications and Internet connectivity to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and government agencies. It offers scalable Internet access, web hosting, equipment co-location, traditional telephone services, and advanced voice and data solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for FullNet Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FullNet Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.