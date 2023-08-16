Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fujitsu Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FJTSY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.73. 72,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,957. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52. Fujitsu has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.11). Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Fujitsu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC's, desktop PC's, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

