Freemont Management S.A. Has $736,000 Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Freemont Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in NIO were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in NIO by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in NIO by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 2,507,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,358,000 after acquiring an additional 271,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in NIO by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,776,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,688,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NIO stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $11.47. The stock had a trading volume of 41,651,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,075,273. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $22.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.29). The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. Nomura lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NIO from $13.00 to $15.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Read Our Latest Report on NIO

About NIO

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.