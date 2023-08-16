Freemont Management S.A. Buys 205,713 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Freemont Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 1,124.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,713 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 315.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.61.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,788,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,496,120. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.89.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $277,473.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 327,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,399.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $5,011,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $277,473.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 327,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,399.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 815,403 shares of company stock valued at $21,417,258. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.