Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Short Interest Down 22.9% in July

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,971,700 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the July 15th total of 2,556,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 518.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRLOF traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.85. 8,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,636. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.95. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of C$0.78 and a 1 year high of C$1.03.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT) is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 107 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.8 billion, diversified across five major developed markets Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

