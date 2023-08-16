Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Short Interest Down 22.9% in July

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,971,700 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the July 15th total of 2,556,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 518.9 days.
Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FRLOF traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.85. 8,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,636. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.95. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of C$0.78 and a 1 year high of C$1.03.
About Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust
