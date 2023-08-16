Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,930,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the July 15th total of 7,730,000 shares. Approximately 31.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franchise Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 26.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on FRG shares. CJS Securities cut Franchise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barrington Research lowered Franchise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Franchise Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.55. 367,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,259. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $37.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products.

