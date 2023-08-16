Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 38.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 16,892 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in Fortive during the first quarter worth about $563,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fortive during the first quarter worth about $856,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Fortive by 15.0% during the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Fortive by 27.6% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 370,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,812.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,812.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Down 0.2 %

Fortive stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.95. 624,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,191. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $57.43 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.07.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.55.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

