Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Short Interest Update

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 3,710,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Flywire from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Flywire from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

In other Flywire news, COO Rob Orgel sold 19,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $565,658.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,947,851.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 19,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $565,658.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,947,851.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO David R. King sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $32,379.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 377,658 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,661.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,621,574 shares of company stock valued at $49,821,770. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Flywire by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,450,000 after purchasing an additional 27,476 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 227,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 47.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 24,224 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

FLYW traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $31.00. 1,143,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,493. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -133.99 and a beta of 1.13. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

