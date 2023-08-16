Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Short Interest Update

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 3,710,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Flywire from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Flywire from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.
Read Our Latest Report on Flywire
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Flywire
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Flywire by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,450,000 after purchasing an additional 27,476 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 227,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 47.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 24,224 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.
Flywire Price Performance
FLYW traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $31.00. 1,143,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,493. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -133.99 and a beta of 1.13. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Flywire Company Profile
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.
