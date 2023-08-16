Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.

Flowserve has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. Flowserve has a payout ratio of 33.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Flowserve to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

NYSE FLS traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,579. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $40.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.68 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Flowserve from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter valued at about $461,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter valued at about $288,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter valued at about $669,000. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

