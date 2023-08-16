Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The investment management company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Firsthand Technology Value Fund

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

