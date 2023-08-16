First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

NASDAQ FCAP opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.08. First Capital has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $121.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 27.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCAP. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its holdings in First Capital by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 54,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 42,676 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in First Capital during the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in First Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in First Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in First Capital by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 22,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the period. 10.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

