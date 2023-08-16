FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Short Interest Update

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,227,800 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 12,644,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

OTCMKTS FCBBF remained flat at $13.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.61. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. It operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

