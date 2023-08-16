FinDec Wealth Services Inc. Sells 316 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.71. The stock had a trading volume of 146,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,511. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.43 and a 200 day moving average of $69.22. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

