FinDec Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 1,705 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.00. The company had a trading volume of 84,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,388. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $58.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

