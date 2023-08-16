FinDec Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF accounts for about 1.5% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. owned 8.06% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Meridian Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 23,616 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IDMO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.27. 4,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,823. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average is $32.81. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

