FinDec Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 3.9% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.51% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,696,000. Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,197,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1,752.2% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 336,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after acquiring an additional 318,068 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,371,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 861.3% during the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 191,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after buying an additional 171,383 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFSD stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.48. 70,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,686. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.51.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

