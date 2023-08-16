Financial Survey: Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) versus Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) and Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Gatos Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A -29.74% -26.10% Gatos Silver N/A -1.33% -1.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Perpetua Resources and Gatos Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gatos Silver 0 2 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Perpetua Resources presently has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 218.63%. Gatos Silver has a consensus target price of $4.38, suggesting a potential downside of 0.11%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Gatos Silver.

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Gatos Silver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$28.71 million ($0.43) -7.12 Gatos Silver N/A N/A $14.53 million ($0.06) -72.99

Gatos Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perpetua Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.6% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Perpetua Resources has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gatos Silver beats Perpetua Resources on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration and development activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

