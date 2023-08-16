FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the July 15th total of 4,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.

Get FedEx alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FDX

FedEx Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $265.67. 1,390,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,983. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after buying an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $314,712,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 64,686.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,712,000 after buying an additional 1,375,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 21,900.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 878,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.