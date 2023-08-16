Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Update

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
FRFHF stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $841.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $765.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $709.49. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of $439.80 and a 1 year high of $852.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.86.
Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $28.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.18%.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
