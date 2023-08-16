Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Down 19.5% in July

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 153,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 61.6 days.
Experian Price Performance
Experian stock remained flat at $36.72 during midday trading on Tuesday. Experian has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $39.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63.
About Experian
