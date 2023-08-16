Exos TFP Holdings LLC Takes Position in Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 149,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the first quarter worth $108,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $386,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metals Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:MTAL remained flat at $11.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,016. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28. Metals Acquisition Limited has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

