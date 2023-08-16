Exos TFP Holdings LLC Invests $3.01 Million in AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 291,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,000. AlphaVest Acquisition accounts for about 0.8% of Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Exos TFP Holdings LLC owned about 3.17% of AlphaVest Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATMV. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $619,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AlphaVest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in AlphaVest Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,145,000. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

AlphaVest Acquisition Price Performance

ATMV remained flat at $10.48 during midday trading on Wednesday. AlphaVest Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43.

AlphaVest Acquisition Company Profile

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

